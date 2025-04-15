Left Menu

Shiv Sena UBT Protests Amidst Mumbai's Water Crisis

The Shiv Sena (UBT) launched protests in Mumbai against the water shortage issue, following the end of a strike by water tanker operators. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party criticized the government's handling of the situation, highlighting ongoing water scarcity despite the strike's resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:13 IST
Shiv Sena UBT Protests Amidst Mumbai's Water Crisis
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena (UBT) organized protests outside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ward offices on Tuesday, highlighting the city's persistent water shortages. This demonstration occurred just a day after water tanker operators ended a five-day strike, which was halted by the BMC's intervention through the Disaster Management Act. The BMC had requisitioned private water tankers and wells to address the issue.

Leading the protest in Dadar area, Party MLA Mahesh Sawant emphasized the daily complaints of water shortage faced by residents. The demonstrations extended across various parts of Mumbai, eliciting public attention to the unresolved water supply challenges.

The controversy began when the Mumbai Water Tanker Association initiated an indefinite strike on April 10. This action was in response to the BMC's demand for private well owners supplying tankers to the city to secure a licence from the Central Ground Water Authority. Despite the strike being called off, water scarcity persists, and Shiv Sena (UBT) members continue to oppose the planned imposition of a user fee for solid waste management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025