Shiv Sena UBT Protests Amidst Mumbai's Water Crisis

The Shiv Sena (UBT) organized protests outside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ward offices on Tuesday, highlighting the city's persistent water shortages. This demonstration occurred just a day after water tanker operators ended a five-day strike, which was halted by the BMC's intervention through the Disaster Management Act. The BMC had requisitioned private water tankers and wells to address the issue.

Leading the protest in Dadar area, Party MLA Mahesh Sawant emphasized the daily complaints of water shortage faced by residents. The demonstrations extended across various parts of Mumbai, eliciting public attention to the unresolved water supply challenges.

The controversy began when the Mumbai Water Tanker Association initiated an indefinite strike on April 10. This action was in response to the BMC's demand for private well owners supplying tankers to the city to secure a licence from the Central Ground Water Authority. Despite the strike being called off, water scarcity persists, and Shiv Sena (UBT) members continue to oppose the planned imposition of a user fee for solid waste management.

(With inputs from agencies.)