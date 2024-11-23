Left Menu

Trump's Pick for Agriculture Secretary: Kelly Loeffler in the Spotlight

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering former U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler for the agriculture secretary position. Loeffler, a previous supporter of Trump, once owned the Atlanta Dream but faced backlash for opposing social justice initiatives in the WNBA. She lost her Senate seat in 2021.

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering Kelly Loeffler, a former U.S. Senator, for the role of agriculture secretary. The news was shared by a CNN reporter on X.

Loeffler, who has been a strong supporter of Trump, was appointed to the U.S. Senate from Georgia in 2019. However, she lost her seat to Democrat Raphael Warnock in a special election held in 2021.

As a co-owner of the WNBA team Atlanta Dream, Loeffler faced criticism in 2020 for opposing the league's support of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. This stance led to backlash, and the team was eventually sold in 2021.

