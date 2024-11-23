Left Menu

Ohio's Closely Contested Congressional Race Ends with Kaptur's Victory

In the closely contested Ohio 9th Congressional District race, Marcy Kaptur emerged victorious against Republican rival Derek Merrin. Despite significant campaign spending and the involvement of a third-party candidate, Kaptur won by 0.7 per cent. Merrin conceded and plans to rest while considering future political involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Columbus | Updated: 23-11-2024 00:47 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 00:47 IST
Ohio's Closely Contested Congressional Race Ends with Kaptur's Victory
  • Country:
  • United States

After a tightly contested race for Ohio's 9th Congressional District, Democratic U.S. Representative Marcy Kaptur defeated her Republican opponent Derek Merrin, as Merrin conceded following the official results. Kaptur won by a margin of 0.7 percent, avoiding an automatic recount by a small margin.

In a video statement posted online, Merrin did not rule out running for Kaptur's seat again in the future, but for now, he intends to rest and recharge. The race saw substantial financial investments, with Democrats supporting a third-party candidate to impact the outcome, but Kaptur ultimately emerged victorious.

Merrin acknowledged the significant financial and media pressure during the campaign but vowed to continue supporting GOP candidates in Ohio. He praised his party's message and expressed confidence in wider Republican victories, including President-elect Donald Trump and newly elected U.S. Senator Bernie Moreno.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024