Escalation in Ukraine: Hypersonic Threats and Strategic Unfoldings
NATO and Ukraine plan urgent discussions following a Russian missile attack in Dnipro, Ukraine. Russia claims the use of its hypersonic Oreshnik missile, escalating the prolonged conflict. President Putin suggests retaliations are due to Western missile technology aiding Ukraine and warns of further military readiness.
NATO and Ukraine are set for emergency discussions on Tuesday after Russia launched an unprecedented hypersonic missile strike on Dnipro.
Described as a "decisive phase," the conflict has reached new tensions with Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile, allegedly in response to Western military support for Ukraine.
Putin's warnings about this new weapon highlight ongoing geopolitical strains as nations react to the missile's experimental deployments across Europe.
