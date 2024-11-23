Left Menu

Escalation in Ukraine: Hypersonic Threats and Strategic Unfoldings

NATO and Ukraine plan urgent discussions following a Russian missile attack in Dnipro, Ukraine. Russia claims the use of its hypersonic Oreshnik missile, escalating the prolonged conflict. President Putin suggests retaliations are due to Western missile technology aiding Ukraine and warns of further military readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 23-11-2024 01:33 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 01:33 IST
Escalation in Ukraine: Hypersonic Threats and Strategic Unfoldings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

NATO and Ukraine are set for emergency discussions on Tuesday after Russia launched an unprecedented hypersonic missile strike on Dnipro.

Described as a "decisive phase," the conflict has reached new tensions with Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile, allegedly in response to Western military support for Ukraine.

Putin's warnings about this new weapon highlight ongoing geopolitical strains as nations react to the missile's experimental deployments across Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024