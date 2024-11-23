Left Menu

Scott Bessent: Trump’s Economic Strategist and New Treasury Secretary

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Scott Bessent as U.S. Treasury Secretary, a crucial role overseeing economic and international affairs. Bessent, an eminent investor, will handle responsibilities ranging from tax reform to financial sanctions. His selection signals potential shifts in trade and economic strategies under Trump's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 06:24 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 06:24 IST
Scott Bessent: Trump’s Economic Strategist and New Treasury Secretary

In a significant move, President-elect Donald Trump announced the nomination of Scott Bessent as the U.S. Treasury Secretary. Bessent, a well-respected investor, will take on one of the most influential positions affecting economic policy and regulation.

His selection as Treasury Secretary has been closely monitored by Wall Street, particularly in light of Trump's economic plans, including tariffs and tax reforms. Bessent's close relationship with Trump likely played a role in his selection.

Bessent's views on less aggressive tariffs and tax reforms align with his stance on bolstering economic growth and reducing regulatory hurdles. As he steps into his role, managing rising deficits and addressing the impacts of Trump's proposed policies will be among his greatest challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024