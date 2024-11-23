By-Election Battle: BJP and Congress Vie for Control in Madhya Pradesh

The counting of votes for two pivotal assembly by-elections in Madhya Pradesh, Budhni and Vijaypur, commenced on Saturday. As the ruling BJP and opposition Congress compete for dominance, the electoral process started at 8 am.

In Vijaypur, votes are being counted at the Government Polytechnic College, headquartered in Sheopur. The tallying is planned across 21 rounds. For Budhni, the count is happening at the Government Women's Polytechnic College in Sehore, requiring 13 rounds for completion.

This bout involves significant political shifts: Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat, now with the BJP, faces Congress's Mukesh Malhotra in Vijaypur. Meanwhile, in Budhni, BJP's Ramakant Bhargava stands against Congress's Rajkumar Patel.

