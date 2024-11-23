Left Menu

Clash of Titans: BJP and Congress Battle in Raipur City South Bypoll

The by-election in Raipur City South assembly constituency saw a direct face-off between BJP and Congress, following Brijmohan Agrawal's resignation. Voter turnout was 50.50%. Notable candidates included Sunil Kumar Soni (BJP) and Akash Sharma (Congress), with campaign focus on women's welfare and law and order issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 23-11-2024 08:22 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 08:22 IST
Clash of Titans: BJP and Congress Battle in Raipur City South Bypoll
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Raipur City South is set for a heated battle as votes from the recent by-election are counted.

Held on November 13, the bypoll was conducted due to the resignation of BJP's Brijmohan Agrawal, who moved to Lok Sabha. The fight now lies between BJP's Sunil Kumar Soni and Congress's Akash Sharma.

Voter turnout was modest at 50.50%, and election officials are utilizing a detailed process involving 19 rounds across 14 tables to ascertain results.

BJP underscored their women's and farmers' initiatives during the campaign, while Congress scrutinized Soni's tenure as an inactive MP. As results roll in, both parties await the crucial outcome that could sway the region's political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024