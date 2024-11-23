Clash of Titans: BJP and Congress Battle in Raipur City South Bypoll

The political landscape in Raipur City South is set for a heated battle as votes from the recent by-election are counted.

Held on November 13, the bypoll was conducted due to the resignation of BJP's Brijmohan Agrawal, who moved to Lok Sabha. The fight now lies between BJP's Sunil Kumar Soni and Congress's Akash Sharma.

Voter turnout was modest at 50.50%, and election officials are utilizing a detailed process involving 19 rounds across 14 tables to ascertain results.

BJP underscored their women's and farmers' initiatives during the campaign, while Congress scrutinized Soni's tenure as an inactive MP. As results roll in, both parties await the crucial outcome that could sway the region's political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)