Punjabi Power Play: AAP and Congress Battle in Key Bypolls

Bypolls in Punjab show the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leading in Barnala and Chabbewal, while Congress is ahead in Dera Baba Nanak. Initial vote counts reveal close contests between AAP and Congress candidates, with the BJP trailing in third across these key assembly segments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-11-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 09:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is making strides in the Punjab bypolls, leading in the Barnala and Chabbewal assembly segments, according to early vote counts on Saturday. Meanwhile, Congress has established a lead in the Dera Baba Nanak segment.

In Chabbewal, AAP's candidate Ishank Kumar is leading by 1,571 votes over Congress rival Ranjit Kumar, with the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Sohan Singh Thandal trailing in third. Similarly, in Barnala, AAP's Harinder Singh Dhaliwal holds an 846-vote lead over Congress contender Kuldeep Singh Dhillon, as BJP's Kewal Dhillon finds himself in the third position.

Over in Dera Baba Nanak, Congress candidate Jatinder Kaur Randhawa is leading by 805 votes against AAP's Gurdeep Singh Randhawa, with BJP's Ravikaran Kahlon once again in third. The bypolls were crucial, following the election of incumbent legislators to the Lok Sabha earlier this year, and voting began at 8 am on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

