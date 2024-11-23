UDF Takes Lead in Palakkad: A Political Shift

In the latest development from the Palakkad Assembly bypoll, the Congress-led UDF has overtaken the BJP-led NDA, which initially held the lead, according to TV reports on Saturday.

Rahul Mamkootathil, the Congress candidate, leads with 1,228 votes as counting reaches the third round. However, official confirmation from the Election Commission is still pending.

The by-election was held due to the resignation of Congress leader Shafi Parambil. Counting takes place at Victoria College, where the strong room was opened at 8 am.

(With inputs from agencies.)