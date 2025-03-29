Haryana Assembly's Move: Government to Oversee Dhirendra Brahmchari's Legacy Ashram

The Haryana Assembly, on Friday, approved a controversial bill empowering the state to take charge of the late Yoga Guru Dhirendra Brahmchari's Aparna Ashram in Gurugram. The decision follows years of disputes between the Ashram's managing Society and its members.

Named the Aparna Institution (Taking Over of Management and Control) Bill, 2025, the legislation is aimed at protecting public interest by ensuring proper management. Congress members voiced strong opposition, citing legal inadequacies and potential constitutional violations.

Despite congressional concerns, Chief Minister Nayab Singh reaffirmed that the bill complies with central government laws. The Ashram, valued at Rs 2,400 crore, risks being mishandled amidst internal conflicts, prompting this legislative move.

(With inputs from agencies.)