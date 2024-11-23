High Stakes in Punjab By-Elections: Voter Turnout and Counting Insights

The recent by-elections in Punjab witnessed an overall voter turnout of 63.91% across four assembly constituencies, including Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC), and Barnala, with Gidderbaha recording the highest at 81.90%. Counting of votes commenced Saturday morning, revealing the public's electoral engagement.

By-elections were simultaneously conducted for 48 assembly constituencies across 14 states alongside two Lok Sabha seats in Kerala's Wayanad and Maharashtra's Nanded. The latter marked Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's first electoral foray, historically held by Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad.

The by-elections coincide with pivotal contests in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Maharashtra reported a robust voter participation of over 66%, while Jharkhand's voter turnout exceeded 68.45%, both surpassing previous records. Outcomes are expected to project early trends by day's end, determining political alignments and alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)