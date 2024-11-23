Left Menu

LDF's U R Pradeep Surges Ahead in Chelakkara Bypoll

U R Pradeep of the ruling LDF is leading by over 5,000 votes in the Chelakkara bypoll in Kerala. After three rounds of counting, he leads Congress candidate Ramya Haridas by 5,834 votes, with K Balakrishnan of the BJP trailing. The bypoll followed the election of former MLA K Radhakrishnan to Lok Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:19 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:14 IST
  • India

U R Pradeep, the candidate for the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), is leading by over 5,000 votes in the Chelakkara Assembly bypoll in Kerala, as per the Election Commission's report after two hours of counting.

Pradeep holds a lead of 5,834 votes over his closest competitor, Congress's Ramya Haridas, following the third round of vote counting. In the second round, Pradeep secured 17,509 votes against 11,675 for Haridas, with BJP's K Balakrishnan obtaining 6,758 votes.

The bypoll, essential after the former MLA and ex-Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan moved to Lok Sabha, saw counting commence at 8 am, with early opening of strong rooms containing the EVMs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

