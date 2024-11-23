LDF's U R Pradeep Surges Ahead in Chelakkara Bypoll

U R Pradeep, the candidate for the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), is leading by over 5,000 votes in the Chelakkara Assembly bypoll in Kerala, as per the Election Commission's report after two hours of counting.

Pradeep holds a lead of 5,834 votes over his closest competitor, Congress's Ramya Haridas, following the third round of vote counting. In the second round, Pradeep secured 17,509 votes against 11,675 for Haridas, with BJP's K Balakrishnan obtaining 6,758 votes.

The bypoll, essential after the former MLA and ex-Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan moved to Lok Sabha, saw counting commence at 8 am, with early opening of strong rooms containing the EVMs.

(With inputs from agencies.)