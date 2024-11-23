Left Menu

Mahayuti Alliance on Track for Victory in Maharashtra Elections

BJP candidate Rahul Narwekar visited Mumbai's Shree Siddhivinayak Temple, expressing confidence in the Mahayuti alliance's success in the Maharashtra elections. As counting progressed, Mahayuti led with 175 seats, while opposition MVA lagged behind. Initial trends showed strong performances by BJP and allied parties. Counting continues for decisive trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:33 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:33 IST
BJP candidate Rahul Narwekar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Rahul Narwekar, a BJP candidate and Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker, made a visit to Mumbai's Shree Siddhivinayak Temple on Saturday, offering prayers and expressing strong confidence in the Mahayuti alliance's victory. Narwekar predicted that the coalition would secure 175 seats as vote counts began trickling in.

As the vote counting commenced at 8 am, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance made substantial gains, crossing the halfway mark by 10 am, leading in 172 seats. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) trailed significantly with only 47 seats according to the Election Commission of India's trends. Crucially, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena led in 53 seats, the NCP in 33, and the BJP dominated with leads in 100 seats. Furthermore, the Rashtriya Yuva Swabhiman Party, a part of Mahayuti, captured one seat.

In the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, the NCP-SP led in 12 seats, Congress in 17, and UBT Sena in 18. The Samajwadi Party also secured 2 seats. Smaller parties such as the Jan Surajya Shakti led in three seats, whereas the Peasants and Workers Party and Swatantra Bharat Paksha each led in one. These parties are predicted to back the MVA.

