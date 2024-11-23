Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Takes Wayanad: A Political Milestone

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a Congress-led UDF candidate, is comfortably leading in her first electoral contest in Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. The developing results reflect a significant move in India's political dynamics.

Simultaneously, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is showing strong results in Uttar Pradesh, leading in five assembly seats, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) maintains its position in two. These bypoll results are indicative for the 2027 state assembly elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress each hold ground in two assembly seats in Punjab, while bypolls in states like Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Bihar demonstrate diverse political trends. In Sikkim, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) candidates win unopposed in two constituencies, reflecting regional political strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)