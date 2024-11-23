Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Takes Wayanad: A Political Milestone

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leads in her first electoral contest in Kerala's Wayanad, while the BJP gains an edge in key Uttar Pradesh bypolls. The AAP and Congress are making strides in Punjab, with mixed results reported across other states, showcasing a varied Indian political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 11:16 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 11:16 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Takes Wayanad: A Political Milestone
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a Congress-led UDF candidate, is comfortably leading in her first electoral contest in Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. The developing results reflect a significant move in India's political dynamics.

Simultaneously, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is showing strong results in Uttar Pradesh, leading in five assembly seats, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) maintains its position in two. These bypoll results are indicative for the 2027 state assembly elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress each hold ground in two assembly seats in Punjab, while bypolls in states like Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Bihar demonstrate diverse political trends. In Sikkim, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) candidates win unopposed in two constituencies, reflecting regional political strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024