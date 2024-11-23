Left Menu

Tensions Rise as BJP-Mahayuti Alliance Gains Ground in Maharashtra Elections

As the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secures a significant lead in Maharashtra, tensions peak with Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut accusing electoral tampering. Raut voices skepticism over the public mandate, while Congress's Udit Raj challenges the integrity of EVMs. The Mahayuti alliance is set to dominate with 220 seats, according to latest counts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 11:29 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 11:29 IST
BJP leader Pravin Darekar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has secured a significant lead in the Maharashtra assembly elections, prompting reactions from key political figures. BJP leader Pravin Darekar criticized Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, urging him to acknowledge the democratic mandate favoring the NDA coalition. Darekar expressed gratitude towards female voters, emphasizing anticipated progress under a BJP government.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut expressed concern over the voting trends, alleging electoral manipulation. He questioned the legitimacy of seat allocations favoring rivals, asserting that the outcomes do not reflect the genuine will of Maharashtra's electorate. Raut accused opposition parties of orchestrating a scheme to undermine the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance's position.

Former Congress MP Udit Raj weighed in, attributing the election result trends to EVM tampering, a recurring theme in contemporary electoral discourse. Amid these allegations, the Election Commission data indicates a strong lead for the Mahayuti alliance, highlighting a potential shift in Maharashtra's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

