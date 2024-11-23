Priyanka Gandhi Takes Commanding Lead in Wayanad Bypoll

In a significant development in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, Congress-led UDF candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has surged ahead by over two lakh votes.

As per the latest updates from the Election Commission at 11:23 am, Priyanka received 3,17,983 votes. Her closest competitor, LDF's Sathyan Mokeri, secured 1,08,810 votes, while the BJP's Navya Haridas held the third spot with 60,692 votes. The decisive bypoll was conducted on November 13, amidst high anticipation and competitive campaigning.

With the counting process commencing at 8 am, initial rounds saw priority for postal ballots. EVMs were accessed from the strong rooms well before counting began, ensuring a smooth process. Among the 16 candidates vying for the seat, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's debut in electoral politics has drawn significant attention.

