Maharashtra Elections: Mahayuti Alliance Achieves Landslide Victory

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has secured a significant lead in Maharashtra, possibly paving the way for a landslide victory. With BJP leading in 128 seats and Shiv Sena in 55, celebrations commence. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi trails notably. Discussions on the new Chief Minister are expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 12:27 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 12:27 IST
BJP workers celebrate outside Devendra Fadnavis' house (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to convene a Maharashtra Legislative Party meeting on November 25, with an oath-taking ceremony on the following day, sources revealed on Saturday. A broader Yuti alliance meeting may also occur simultaneously, as the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition surpasses the critical majority threshold according to Election Commission data.

Leading in 220 seats, the alliance is poised for a drastic win, with jubilations already underway at the BJP's Mumbai headquarters. Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde expressed gratitude to the electorate for the decisive victory. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena politician Naresh Mhaske interpreted the results as a public endorsement of Eknath Shinde's leadership.

The Mahayuti alliance is, according to early results, dominating 220 seats, with BJP at the helm in 128 and Shiv Sena closely following. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) claims 35 seats, and the Rashtriya Yuva Swabhiman Party two seats. Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition is lagging, asserting a lead in just 51 seats, with Congress taking the forefront in 20. As victory celebrations continue, the focus shifts to the prospective Chief Minister appointment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

