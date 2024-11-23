Maharashtra Elections: Mahayuti Alliance Achieves Landslide Victory

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to convene a Maharashtra Legislative Party meeting on November 25, with an oath-taking ceremony on the following day, sources revealed on Saturday. A broader Yuti alliance meeting may also occur simultaneously, as the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition surpasses the critical majority threshold according to Election Commission data.

Leading in 220 seats, the alliance is poised for a drastic win, with jubilations already underway at the BJP's Mumbai headquarters. Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde expressed gratitude to the electorate for the decisive victory. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena politician Naresh Mhaske interpreted the results as a public endorsement of Eknath Shinde's leadership.

The Mahayuti alliance is, according to early results, dominating 220 seats, with BJP at the helm in 128 and Shiv Sena closely following. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) claims 35 seats, and the Rashtriya Yuva Swabhiman Party two seats. Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition is lagging, asserting a lead in just 51 seats, with Congress taking the forefront in 20. As victory celebrations continue, the focus shifts to the prospective Chief Minister appointment.

