Karnataka Congress Triumphs: A Precursor to 2028 Success
Karnataka's Deputy CM D K Shivakumar credits CM Siddaramaiah and Congress' five guarantees for winning assembly bypolls. Congress secured Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur seats. Shivakumar sees the victory as a prelude to the 2028 assembly election success, urging opponents to focus on development.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar credited Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's leadership and Congress' five guarantees for the party's sweeping victory in the recent assembly bypolls.
Congress won the Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur Assembly segments, with Shivakumar expressing confidence that this success sets the stage for a triumph in the 2028 assembly election. He emphasized the importance of development-focused politics over what he termed as baseless allegations by opponents.
The party's victory bolstered their position in the Karnataka Assembly, where it now holds 138 seats. Shivakumar noted that while the electoral contest involved candidates like Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy's son, the defeat signified a setback for their political legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
