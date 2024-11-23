Priyanka Gandhi's Triumph: A New Strong Woman Voice in Parliament

Priyanka Gandhi's commanding lead in Wayanad has been met with enthusiasm, particularly from DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi. Kanimozhi remarked on the significance of having another powerful female voice in the opposition benches of Parliament, calling it a positive development for democracy.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections present a varied picture, with results reflecting the people's choice in a democratic process. Kanimozhi acknowledged this diversity, accepting the trend that saw the BJP gain ground in one state as people expressed their divergent views in the democratic setup.

Congress leader Mumtaz Patel welcomed Priyanka Gandhi's landslide victory and her entry into Parliament. While celebrating this victory, Patel expressed disappointment at the Maha Vikas Aghadi's performance in Maharashtra, reflecting on the legacy of her late father, Ahmed Patel, in fostering solidarity within the political parties.

