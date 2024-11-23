Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi's Triumph: A New Strong Woman Voice in Parliament

Priyanka Gandhi leads in Wayanad, gaining cheers from DMK's Kanimozhi and Congress's Mumtaz Patel for her anticipated strong voice in Parliament. Meanwhile, Maharashtra elections show a divided verdict as Maha Vikas Aghadi faces setbacks. Priyanka's victory highlights Congress's sporadic successes across various states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 15:05 IST
DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi's commanding lead in Wayanad has been met with enthusiasm, particularly from DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi. Kanimozhi remarked on the significance of having another powerful female voice in the opposition benches of Parliament, calling it a positive development for democracy.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections present a varied picture, with results reflecting the people's choice in a democratic process. Kanimozhi acknowledged this diversity, accepting the trend that saw the BJP gain ground in one state as people expressed their divergent views in the democratic setup.

Congress leader Mumtaz Patel welcomed Priyanka Gandhi's landslide victory and her entry into Parliament. While celebrating this victory, Patel expressed disappointment at the Maha Vikas Aghadi's performance in Maharashtra, reflecting on the legacy of her late father, Ahmed Patel, in fostering solidarity within the political parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

