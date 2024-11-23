BJP Emerges Victorious in UP Assembly Bypolls

The Uttar Pradesh assembly by-election results have swung in favor of NDA-BJP candidates, affirming public support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked that the results are proof of unwavering faith in Modi's governance.

The BJP and its ally, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), dominate six of the nine contested seats, with vote counting ongoing as of Saturday. Adityanath attributed the victory to effective governance, public welfare policies, and the continued efforts of party workers.

In a related development, the Samajwadi Party's Naseem Solanki claimed the Sisamau seat in Kanpur, defeating a BJP contestant by 8,564 votes. Successful BJP seats include Kundarki, Khair, Ghaziabad, Phulpur, Katehari, and Majhawan, while RLD leads in Meerapur and SP in Karhal.

(With inputs from agencies.)