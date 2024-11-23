Eknath Shinde's Landslide Victory and Shiv Sena's Political Surge
Eknath Shinde secured a significant win in the Maharashtra assembly elections from his Thane constituency, leading to a strong performance by Shiv Sena across the state. Shinde's victory margin was 1.2 lakh votes, with Shiv Sena clinching 28 seats and leading in 29, showcasing a political shift.
In a sweeping victory, Eknath Shinde, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, clinched his seat from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency with a striking margin of 1.2 lakh votes.
Eknath Shinde's influence in Thane, a region neighboring Mumbai, was evident as he secured 1,59,060 votes, accounting for 78.4% of the total votes cast. His primary competitor, Kedar Dighe, representing Shiv Sena (UBT), garnered 38,343 votes.
Shinde's leadership has not only fortified his position but also fueled Shiv Sena's overall performance in the state elections, where the party won 28 seats and led in 29 out of 288, marking a pronounced shift in Maharashtra's political landscape.
