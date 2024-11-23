Hemant Soren Triumphant in Barhait
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren retained his Barhait seat, defeating BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom by 39,791 votes. Soren secured 95,612 votes against Hembrom's 55,821. Previously arrested in a money laundering case, Soren returned as CM in July after release on bail.
Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren retained his position in Barhait, securing a significant victory over BJP contender Gamliyel Hembrom by a margin of 39,791 votes, as declared by the Election Commission.
Soren garnered 95,612 votes while his opponent, Hembrom, managed to obtain 55,821 votes, reflecting a strengthened position for the JMM leader compared to his previous win in 2019 by 25,740 votes.
The election follows Soren's political turbulence, having stepped down as CM in January amid a money laundering investigation by the ED, leading to his arrest. After being granted bail in June by the high court, Soren reclaimed his leadership in Jharkhand by July, succeeding Champai Soren.
