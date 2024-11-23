Pope Francis to Make Historic Visit to Corsica

Left Menu

Pope Francis will visit Corsica for the first time on December 15. The visit, the first by a pope to the island, will include a speech in Ajaccio. Despite prior visits to France, this short trip marks a significant milestone in his travels across the Mediterranean.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 18:39 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis is set to visit Corsica on December 15, marking the first papal visit to the French Mediterranean island, as announced by the Vatican on Saturday. During this brief visit to Ajaccio, the island's capital, Pope Francis is expected to address a conference dedicated to exploring the concept of popular religiosity across the Mediterranean region.

Corsica, known for its dramatic mountainous landscape and as the birthplace of Napoleon, is the fourth largest island in the Mediterranean. Despite this iconic status, it remains one of France's economically disadvantaged areas, with close to 20% of its population living below the poverty line. The trip, long in preparation, was initially disclosed by Corsica's local diocese, with the Vatican later confirming the event.

This trip will be Pope Francis's third time visiting France, following prior visits to Strasbourg and Marseilles. Invitations have been extended by French President Emmanuel Macron for the pope to visit Paris for Notre Dame Cathedral's reopening, but due to commitments at the Vatican, the pope will miss this event. The Catholic community in Corsica is predominantly under the leadership of Cardinal Francois-Xavier Bustillo, appointed by Francis in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

