Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Triumph in Wayanad: A New Era for Congress

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra secured a significant victory in the Wayanad by-election, meeting Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to mark the success. With over 4 lakh votes, Priyanka aims to be a strong parliamentary voice for Wayanad, following Rahul Gandhi's choice to retain his Rae Bareli seat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 18:44 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets Congress chief Kharge in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a commanding political victory, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra clinched the Wayanad parliamentary seat, securing a lead of over 4 lakh votes in the by-election. Following her success, Vadra met with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi to celebrate the momentous occasion.

Kharge lauded Vadra's victory, highlighting her as a powerful advocate for Wayanad's concerns and constitutional values in the Parliament. He expressed gratitude to the electorate and recognized the dedication of party members in supporting Vadra's campaign.

Vadra thanked her family, including her mother Sonia Gandhi and brother Rahul Gandhi, for their support. Meanwhile, BJP candidate Navya Haridas expressed disappointment over failing to achieve expected results, despite a focused development campaign. The seat became available after Rahul Gandhi opted for Rae Bareli in the previous Lok Sabha elections.

