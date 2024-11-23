Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Triumph in Wayanad: A New Era for Congress
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra secured a significant victory in the Wayanad by-election, meeting Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to mark the success. With over 4 lakh votes, Priyanka aims to be a strong parliamentary voice for Wayanad, following Rahul Gandhi's choice to retain his Rae Bareli seat.
- Country:
- India
In a commanding political victory, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra clinched the Wayanad parliamentary seat, securing a lead of over 4 lakh votes in the by-election. Following her success, Vadra met with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi to celebrate the momentous occasion.
Kharge lauded Vadra's victory, highlighting her as a powerful advocate for Wayanad's concerns and constitutional values in the Parliament. He expressed gratitude to the electorate and recognized the dedication of party members in supporting Vadra's campaign.
Vadra thanked her family, including her mother Sonia Gandhi and brother Rahul Gandhi, for their support. Meanwhile, BJP candidate Navya Haridas expressed disappointment over failing to achieve expected results, despite a focused development campaign. The seat became available after Rahul Gandhi opted for Rae Bareli in the previous Lok Sabha elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Yogendra Yadav Slams BJP's 'Jhoot, Loot, Phoot' Governance
PM Modi calls you 'vanvasi' as BJP believes that land, forests belong to capitalists, alleges Rahul Gandhi at Jharkhand rally.
PM did not visit violence-hit Manipur when the state was burning: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand's Simdega.
BJP wants to snatch 'Jal, Jameen, Jungle' from tribals, alleges Rahul Gandhi at J'khand rally.
Tribals, OBCs hardly in big corporate houses, judiciary; PM Modi silent when I demanded caste census in Parliament, claims Rahul Gandhi.