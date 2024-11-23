Left Menu

Ruling Parties Dominate Assembly Byelections Across States

The ruling parties dominated assembly byelections in several states, with the BJP and allies gaining significant ground in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan. Meanwhile, Congress won seats in Karnataka, and Trinamool Congress triumphed in West Bengal. The political landscape is shifting as parties consolidate their power ahead of future elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 19:42 IST
Ruling Parties Dominate Assembly Byelections Across States
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of political strength, ruling parties emerged victorious in the assembly byelections across 13 states, according to results declared on Saturday. The BJP and its allies gained significant ground in key states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan, while the Trinamool Congress bolstered its dominance in West Bengal.

Out of the 46 contested seats, the BJP and allies clinched 26, marking an increase of nine seats. Meanwhile, the Congress secured seven seats but faced a decline, losing six of its previous constituencies. The outcomes reflect ongoing shifts in the country's political dynamics as parties prepare for upcoming elections.

In noteworthy developments, Priyanka Gandhi achieved her maiden electoral success in Wayanad, Kerala, but faced setbacks in other regions. In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP reinforced its grip by winning seven out of nine seats, drawing praise from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Similarly, significant gains were observed in Punjab, Rajasthan, and Assam as political parties continue to strategize for future victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024