Ruling Parties Dominate Assembly Byelections Across States

In a display of political strength, ruling parties emerged victorious in the assembly byelections across 13 states, according to results declared on Saturday. The BJP and its allies gained significant ground in key states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan, while the Trinamool Congress bolstered its dominance in West Bengal.

Out of the 46 contested seats, the BJP and allies clinched 26, marking an increase of nine seats. Meanwhile, the Congress secured seven seats but faced a decline, losing six of its previous constituencies. The outcomes reflect ongoing shifts in the country's political dynamics as parties prepare for upcoming elections.

In noteworthy developments, Priyanka Gandhi achieved her maiden electoral success in Wayanad, Kerala, but faced setbacks in other regions. In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP reinforced its grip by winning seven out of nine seats, drawing praise from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Similarly, significant gains were observed in Punjab, Rajasthan, and Assam as political parties continue to strategize for future victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)