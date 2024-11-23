Akhilesh Yadav Hails INDIA Bloc Victories in Key Elections
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav congratulated winning candidates of the INDIA bloc after Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections and several bypolls. He praised SP candidates for winning in Maharashtra and congratulated Priyanka Gandhi for her victory in Wayanad by-election. Yadav lauded the collective efforts of the INDIA bloc.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav extended congratulations to victorious candidates of the INDIA bloc following the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, as well as bypolls across various states.
Yadav praised the success of SP candidates in Maharashtra and commended Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her triumphant win in the Wayanad parliamentary by-election.
The SP chief highlighted the collective strength of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in challenging the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
