Chandrashekhar Bawankule Clinches Victory in Kampthi

Chandrashekhar Bawankule redeems his political legacy by securing a decisive victory at the Kampthi seat in Nagpur district, defeating Congress' Suresh Bhoyar by 40,946 votes. This marks a significant comeback for Bawankule, who was previously denied a ticket in 2019 after representing the seat in 2004, 2009, and 2014.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 23-11-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 21:18 IST
Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the Maharashtra BJP chief, has made a strong comeback by winning the Kampthi seat in Nagpur district with a margin of 40,946 votes. The results were declared on Saturday, handing Bawankule a significant victory over his opponent, Congress' Suresh Bhoyar.

Bawankule received a total of 174,979 votes, while Bhoyar managed to secure 134,033 votes in the assembly polls. This victory marks a return to form for Bawankule, who had represented the Kampthi seat in 2004, 2009, and 2014 before being notably sidelined in 2019.

The win not only reinforces Bawankule's political influence in the Nagpur district but also signals a potential resurgence for the BJP in the region, with the party aiming to capitalize on this momentum for future elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

