Chandrashekhar Bawankule Clinches Victory in Kampthi

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the Maharashtra BJP chief, has made a strong comeback by winning the Kampthi seat in Nagpur district with a margin of 40,946 votes. The results were declared on Saturday, handing Bawankule a significant victory over his opponent, Congress' Suresh Bhoyar.

Bawankule received a total of 174,979 votes, while Bhoyar managed to secure 134,033 votes in the assembly polls. This victory marks a return to form for Bawankule, who had represented the Kampthi seat in 2004, 2009, and 2014 before being notably sidelined in 2019.

The win not only reinforces Bawankule's political influence in the Nagpur district but also signals a potential resurgence for the BJP in the region, with the party aiming to capitalize on this momentum for future elections.

