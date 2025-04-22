Karnataka High Court Upholds Siddaramaiah's Election Victory
The Karnataka High Court dismissed an election petition accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of electoral malpractice in the 2023 Varuna constituency elections. The petition claimed Congress's promises influenced voters illegally. However, the court sided with Siddaramaiah, affirming his victory with a margin of 46,163 votes over BJP's V Somanna.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:56 IST
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a petition that challenged the electoral victory of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from the Varuna assembly constituency, following accusations of malpractice during the 2023 elections.
The petitioner, K M Shankar, argued that the Congress party's welfare promises amounted to wrongful voter influence, violating the Representation of the People Act.
The court, however, ruled in favor of Siddaramaiah, citing insufficient evidence to support the claims, thereby validating his decisive victory over his BJP opponent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
