Left Menu

Victories and Setbacks: BJP and Allies' Assembly By-election Domination

The BJP and its allies achieved significant success in the assembly byelections, winning 26 out of 46 seats, alongside Congress's seven seats. Trinamool Congress and AAP made gains, while Priyanka Gandhi of Congress won in Kerala. The election results reveal diverse regional dynamics and political shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 22:33 IST
Victories and Setbacks: BJP and Allies' Assembly By-election Domination
  • Country:
  • India

The assembly byelection results declared on Saturday reflect a political landscape where the ruling parties continued to assert dominance in most of the 13 states. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies made significant gains in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan, while the Trinamool Congress dominated West Bengal.

Out of 46 contested seats, the BJP emerged victorious in 26, marking an increase of nine seats compared to previous performances. The Congress secured seven seats, a setback from earlier results, while the Trinamool Congress won six, the Aam Aadmi Party claimed three, and the Samajwadi Party took two. Additionally, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha secured two uncontested seats in Sikkim.

Highlighting the bypoll impact, Congress's Priyanka Gandhi achieved her first electoral win in the Lok Sabha constituency of Wayanad in Kerala. The results across different states signify varying regional political trends, showcasing victories and setbacks for major political entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024