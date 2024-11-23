Victories and Setbacks: BJP and Allies' Assembly By-election Domination
The BJP and its allies achieved significant success in the assembly byelections, winning 26 out of 46 seats, alongside Congress's seven seats. Trinamool Congress and AAP made gains, while Priyanka Gandhi of Congress won in Kerala. The election results reveal diverse regional dynamics and political shifts.
The assembly byelection results declared on Saturday reflect a political landscape where the ruling parties continued to assert dominance in most of the 13 states. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies made significant gains in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan, while the Trinamool Congress dominated West Bengal.
Out of 46 contested seats, the BJP emerged victorious in 26, marking an increase of nine seats compared to previous performances. The Congress secured seven seats, a setback from earlier results, while the Trinamool Congress won six, the Aam Aadmi Party claimed three, and the Samajwadi Party took two. Additionally, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha secured two uncontested seats in Sikkim.
Highlighting the bypoll impact, Congress's Priyanka Gandhi achieved her first electoral win in the Lok Sabha constituency of Wayanad in Kerala. The results across different states signify varying regional political trends, showcasing victories and setbacks for major political entities.
