NDA Triumphs in Bihar and Maharashtra Bypolls, Sets Stage for 2025 Elections

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has swept all four Assembly seats in Bihar bypolls, laying the groundwork for the 2025 assembly elections. In Maharashtra, the NDA secured a historic win, and the JMM-led alliance returned to power in Jharkhand, indicating a strong political influence across states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 22:43 IST
Union Minister Chirag Paswan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) claimed sweeping victories in the Bihar bypolls, capturing all four available Assembly seats. This considerable win sets a firm foundation for the NDA's campaign strategy for the 2025 assembly elections in the state. Union Minister Chirag Paswan highlighted the symbolic significance of this victory, noting that it aligns with his late father's aspirations for increased representation of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in Jharkhand.

In a parallel political scenario in Maharashtra, the NDA celebrated a historic landslide victory. The Bharatiya Janata Party, coalescing with Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), powered through the election with a smashing lead, capturing numerous seats across the state. This decisive win marks the Mahayuti alliance's forceful emergence in Maharashtra's political landscape.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand's JMM-led alliance regained control, winning a significant number of seats. Conversely, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) faced a setback, with their key parties including the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) securing only a fraction of the contested seats. These developments herald notable shifts in India's political theatre as various alliances strategize for future elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

