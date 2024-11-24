Left Menu

Triumph of Shinde's Shiv Sena: A Political Dominance in Maharashtra Elections

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena decisively defeated rival Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray, winning 57 out of 81 contested seats in Maharashtra's state elections. Shinde's faction emerged victorious in a substantial number of seats, solidifying his leadership after a significant political split from Thackeray.

Updated: 24-11-2024 08:26 IST
The Shiv Sena, under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has emerged victorious against the rival Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, in 36 assembly seats across Maharashtra. This verdict resolves the ongoing dispute over which faction represents the true legacy of the party founded by Bal Thackeray.

As part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, Shinde's faction secured 57 of the 81 seats it contested, as per the results announced on Saturday. Contrary to its expectations, the Sena (UBT) secured only 20 seats despite fielding 95 candidates, managing victories in 14 constituencies by defeating Shiv Sena opponents.

Shinde's political maneuver to align with the BJP reshaped Maharashtra's political landscape in 2022, leading to a split in the Shiv Sena and the fall of the Thackeray-led government. Subsequently, Shinde gained official recognition of the party name and symbol from electoral authorities, helping affirm his leadership through electoral success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

