Triumph of Shinde's Shiv Sena: A Political Dominance in Maharashtra Elections

The Shiv Sena, under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has emerged victorious against the rival Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, in 36 assembly seats across Maharashtra. This verdict resolves the ongoing dispute over which faction represents the true legacy of the party founded by Bal Thackeray.

As part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, Shinde's faction secured 57 of the 81 seats it contested, as per the results announced on Saturday. Contrary to its expectations, the Sena (UBT) secured only 20 seats despite fielding 95 candidates, managing victories in 14 constituencies by defeating Shiv Sena opponents.

Shinde's political maneuver to align with the BJP reshaped Maharashtra's political landscape in 2022, leading to a split in the Shiv Sena and the fall of the Thackeray-led government. Subsequently, Shinde gained official recognition of the party name and symbol from electoral authorities, helping affirm his leadership through electoral success.

(With inputs from agencies.)