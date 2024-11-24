Uruguay's Presidential Election: Moderates Face Off in Tight Race
Uruguay is heading to a presidential runoff election featuring Yamandu Orsi and Alvaro Delgado, marking a year of significant elections in South America. With opinion polls indicating a tight race, the candidates represent moderate political stances, seeking to engage undecided voters amidst economic stability.
Voters in Uruguay are gearing up for a pivotal presidential runoff on Sunday as center-left candidate Yamandu Orsi faces off against conservative Alvaro Delgado. This election concludes a significant year for South America's political landscape.
Orsi, advocating a modern left agenda, contrasts with Delgado, who seeks continuity and aligns with the popular outgoing president Lacalle Pou. Opinion polls suggest a tight race with almost no gap between contenders, leading to a suspenseful election day.
As Uruguay navigates steady economic waters, both candidates focus on capturing undecided voters from the November first round, aiming to sway the electorate without radical promises in a climate of political moderation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India to become world’s third largest economy by Dec 2027 under PM Modi's leadership: Home Minister Amit Shah in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag.
Northeast Natural Gas Grid Poised to Boost India's Energy Economy by 2026
BJP's Bold Vision for Maharashtra: Empowering All to Boost Economy
India's Charge Towards a Gas-Based Economy: A Greener, Self-Reliant Future
Andhra Pradesh Unveils Ambitious 2024-25 Budget to Revitalize State Economy