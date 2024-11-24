Uruguay's Presidential Election: Moderates Face Off in Tight Race

Voters in Uruguay are gearing up for a pivotal presidential runoff on Sunday as center-left candidate Yamandu Orsi faces off against conservative Alvaro Delgado. This election concludes a significant year for South America's political landscape.

Orsi, advocating a modern left agenda, contrasts with Delgado, who seeks continuity and aligns with the popular outgoing president Lacalle Pou. Opinion polls suggest a tight race with almost no gap between contenders, leading to a suspenseful election day.

As Uruguay navigates steady economic waters, both candidates focus on capturing undecided voters from the November first round, aiming to sway the electorate without radical promises in a climate of political moderation.

