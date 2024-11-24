Donald Trump Jr: The New Power Broker behind Trump's Cabinet

Donald Trump Jr. has risen as a significant influence in the presidential transition, eclipsing other family members previously in Trump's inner circle. According to sources, Don Jr.'s input has been pivotal in selecting cabinet members, favoring loyalty and anti-establishment ideologies over conventional qualifications.

Insiders have reported that Don Jr. has supported notable nominations, such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for U.S. health official and Tulsi Gabbard as intelligence chief. Both nominations are anticipated to face stiff resistance in the Senate due to past controversies. His influence has been evident in the appointment of Senator JD Vance as Trump's running mate.

However, Donald Trump Jr. won't partake in daily advisory duties in the White House. He is set to join a conservative venture capital fund but will continue to host his podcast, maintain a political presence, and advise on key appointments. This shift signifies a blending of business ventures with political influence.

