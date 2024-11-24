Trump's Economic Agenda Overshadowed by Mounting Debt Crisis

Donald Trump's economic ambitions face severe constraints due to a looming federal debt crisis. His plans for tax cuts and tariffs are overshadowed by the substantial existing national debt and increased borrowing costs post-pandemic.

The federal debt, now approaching USD 36 trillion, means debt servicing expenses will soon surpass spending on national security. This fiscal burden gives Trump limited flexibility to pursue expansive policy changes and has broader implications for average Americans dealing with high interest rates and living costs.

However, Trump's administration remains adamant about pushing forward with its agenda. The nomination of Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary signals intent to address debt concerns. Republican allies are exploring spending cuts, but proposed measures could face legal hurdles.

