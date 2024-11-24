Shiv Sena MLAs Rally Behind Shinde Amid Maharashtra CM Speculations

In the wake of a commanding election victory, Shiv Sena MLAs have expressed their support for Eknath Shinde to remain as Maharashtra's Chief Minister. Deepak Kesarkar, a state minister, conveyed this sentiment at a recent meeting with Shinde.

The Mahayuti coalition, including Shiv Sena, achieved a remarkable win in the state assembly polls, prompting discussions about the chief ministership. While the BJP, led by Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, won 132 out of 288 seats, Shiv Sena secured 57.

State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule reiterated that the Mahayuti alliance leaders will resolve the issue collaboratively, ensuring the decision benefits Maharashtra.

