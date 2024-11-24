Left Menu

Shiv Sena MLAs Rally Behind Shinde Amid Maharashtra CM Speculations

Shiv Sena MLAs support Eknath Shinde remaining as Maharashtra's Chief Minister after a strong coalition victory. Though speculations arose post-election, leaders assert any decision will prioritize the state's interest. BJP, under Fadnavis, secured 132 seats, while Sena won 57.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 20:54 IST
In the wake of a commanding election victory, Shiv Sena MLAs have expressed their support for Eknath Shinde to remain as Maharashtra's Chief Minister. Deepak Kesarkar, a state minister, conveyed this sentiment at a recent meeting with Shinde.

The Mahayuti coalition, including Shiv Sena, achieved a remarkable win in the state assembly polls, prompting discussions about the chief ministership. While the BJP, led by Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, won 132 out of 288 seats, Shiv Sena secured 57.

State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule reiterated that the Mahayuti alliance leaders will resolve the issue collaboratively, ensuring the decision benefits Maharashtra.

