Rajasthan BJP's Triumph in By-Elections Sparks Momentum

Radha Mohan Das Agarwal praised party workers after the BJP's by-election success in Rajasthan, where they won five out of seven seats. At a party workshop, he attributed the victory to members' dedication and emphasized the importance of the BJP's membership campaign. Rajasthan's Chief Minister highlighted BJP's adherence to democratic principles.

Updated: 24-11-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 21:36 IST
BJP in-charge for Rajasthan, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, expressed commendation for the party's workers following BJP's notable performance in the state's recent by-elections.

The results were announced on Saturday, revealing BJP's victory in five out of seven seats, while Congress and Bharatiya Adivasi Party each retained one seat.

During the 'Sangathan Parv 2024' workshop focused on membership drives and organizational elections, Agarwal emphasized the importance of sustaining BJP's membership campaign across districts.

He congratulated party activists and attributed BJP's success to their dedication and increased voter support in regions such as Chorasi and Dausa.

Agarwal criticized Congress for its poor performance, alleging its senior leaders' influence waned, underlining BJP's growing momentum.

Furthermore, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reiterated BJP's cadre strength and core principles which he says guide their election strategies.

He highlighted BJP's unique democratic structure ensuring transparency from the grassroots to the national level.

Lastly, Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore ceremoniously welcomed the new MLAs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

