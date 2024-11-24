Left Menu

Political Maneuvers: Unexpected Resignation in Jharkhand Assembly

Nirmal Mahto, the sole MLA from the AJSU Party, has offered his resignation from the Mandu seat, enabling party chief Sudesh Mahto to contest in a by-election after losing in the Silli constituency. AJSU, allied with BJP, secured only one out of ten seats in recent Jharkhand assembly elections.

Ramgarh | Updated: 24-11-2024 22:11 IST
In a strategic move within Jharkhand's political landscape, Nirmal Mahto, the lone MLA from the AJSU Party, has proposed to resign from his Mandu seat. This decision aims to provide an opportunity for party chief Sudesh Mahto to contest in a by-election following his defeat in the Silli constituency.

The AJSU Party, an ally of the BJP, participated in the recent assembly elections on ten seats but managed to secure only one, with Mahto narrowly winning by 231 votes. Tensions rose when Sudesh Mahto lost to JMM's Amit Kumar by a sizeable margin of 23,867 votes at Silli.

Nirmal Mahto's victory at Mandu came against Congress's Jai Prakash Bhai Patel, who had previously won the seat on a BJP ticket in 2019. The AJSU Party's Secretary, Jaleshwar Mahato, confirmed the receipt of the resignation letter, with a decision pending from Sudesh Mahto on whether to accept and contest the by-election.

