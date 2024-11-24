Left Menu

ABVP and NSUI Dominate DU Elections: A Collegiate Showdown

The Delhi University elections results in 52 colleges spotlight the dominance of ABVP and NSUI. The ABVP achieved a clean sweep in five colleges, surpassing NSUI's two. Both parties claimed significant victories across various institutions. The DUSU central panel results are anticipated on Monday following vote counting.

The election results at Delhi University confirm the commanding presence of ABVP and NSUI across 52 colleges. On Sunday, both student organizations celebrated widespread victories, with the ABVP securing a clean sweep in five prominent colleges, while the NSUI managed complete success in two.

In addition to ABVP's triumphs in Hansraj College and other institutions, they also garnered one seat in Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur College and several other colleges. Meanwhile, NSUI excelled in major seats, including five in Bhagini Nivedita College and successes in other key colleges.

As anticipation builds, the election results for the university's central panel are set to be revealed on Monday. The detailed count will begin promptly at 8 am, providing a clearer picture of the prevailing student sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

