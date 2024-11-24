Congress Revamps Strategy for Delhi Polls
The Congress party has appointed Qazi Nizamuddin as the new AICC in-charge of Delhi, replacing Deepak Babaria, in preparation for the upcoming Assembly polls. A screening committee, led by S Meenakshi Natarajan, has been constituted for the Delhi elections scheduled for early next year.
In a strategic move ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections in Delhi, the Congress party announced on Sunday the appointment of Qazi Nizamuddin as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for the capital. This position was previously held by Deepak Babaria.
Party President Mallikarjun Kharge introduced a dedicated screening committee for the Delhi Assembly elections, naming S Meenakshi Natarajan as its chairperson with Imran Masood and Pradeep Narwal serving as members. Nizamuddin's appointment takes effect immediately.
The Congress declared its appreciation for Babaria's service as the former general secretary in-charge. Members of the established screening committee will include the AICC in-charge, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president, and all AICC secretaries overseeing Delhi. The polls are anticipated in February of the upcoming year.
