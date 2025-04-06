Left Menu

Congress's Historic Ties with Gujarat Culminate in AICC Session

The Congress Party's upcoming AICC session in Ahmedabad on April 8-9 marks its sixth gathering in Gujarat, historically tied with the state's leaders. Key political issues will be discussed by Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi. Notable past sessions have shaped the party’s and India's political landscape.

The Congress Party, deeply rooted in Gujarat's political soil due to iconic figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Vallabhbhai Patel, is set to convene its sixth All India Congress Committee (AICC) session in the state. Scheduled for April 8-9 in Ahmedabad, this session follows a long history of influential gatherings that have significantly shaped India's political journey.

This session will be attended by key figures such as party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Discussions during the session aim to address pressing national issues and outline the future direction of Indian politics, echoing the party's historic role in shaping the nation.

The Congress has previously held significant sessions in Gujarat, with landmark events occurring in Ahmedabad, Surat, and Bhavnagar, where party ideologies and strategies were profoundly debated and formed. The upcoming session is themed 'Nyaypath: Sankalp, Samarpan, and Sangharsh,' emphasizing justice, commitment, and struggle, reflective of Congress's ongoing legacy in Indian politics.

