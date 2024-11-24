Mizoram MP's Call for Separate Units Sparks Manipur Debate

Mizoram MP K Vanlalvena's remarks have stirred a political storm as he proposed the creation of separate administrative units for Meiteis and Kuki-Zos to mitigate ethnic tensions in Manipur. His suggestion has met with sharp criticism from Manipur Rajya Sabha member Leishemba Sanajaoba, who urged him to 'stop the interference' and focus on his state issues.

Vanlalvena, linked to the BJP ally Mizo National Front, further called for the ousting of the N Biren Singh government and the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur as immediate measures to restore peace. He expressed that this move would be crucial to investigating the conflict that has resulted in over 250 deaths since May last year.

Highlighting the severe divide between the Meiteis and hill tribes, Vanlalvena advocated for their administration in separate units to achieve lasting peace. He emphasized that these steps would be essential to resolve the ongoing turmoil, maintaining the ethnic harmony cherished by both communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)