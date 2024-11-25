Ciolacu Leads Romanian Presidential Race Amid Ukraine Support Debate

Marcel Ciolacu, Romania's Prime Minister, appears to lead the first round of the presidential elections, according to exit polls showing him at 25% of the votes. The upcoming second round on December 8 is crucially important as it may impact Romania's stance on supporting Ukraine.

Center-right Elena Lasconi garnered 18%, with hard-right candidates Calin Georgescu and George Simion closely trailing. Diaspora votes, significant in number, remain unaccounted for. Notably, Simion, opposing military assistance to Ukraine, holds popularity among overseas voters.

As of 2100 GMT, 64% of votes were counted, leaving the final outcome pending. Romania's president influences defense budget decisions—a pressing issue amid NATO spending pressures and fiscal deficits under Trump's U.S. presidency. Election discourse focused primarily on Romania's poverty increase and living costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)