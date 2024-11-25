Controversy Over EVMs: Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Raises Concerns

Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar has raised allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party, claiming electoral victories in Maharashtra and Haryana were achieved through manipulation and the misuse of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). According to Kumar, the BJP habitually secures power by any means necessary, casting doubt on the election processes in these regions.

Kiran Kumar suggested that the use of EVMs is not reliable, advocating instead for the return to traditional ballot papers to enhance trust in the electoral system. He urged discussions on alternative voting methods, emphasizing the need for the Election Commission to reconsider the current technology.

His statements come in the wake of exit polls predicting the ruling Mahayuti alliance, led by the BJP, would retain its hold on Maharashtra, while also showing the NDA's advantage in Jharkhand. Despite a strong performance, the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance appears unlikely to reach a majority in Maharashtra's assembly. In Haryana, the BJP secured 48 out of 90 seats, with the Congress obtaining 37 seats according to Election Commission data.

