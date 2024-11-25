Left Menu

Marcos Responds to Vice President's Assassination Remark

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos expressed serious concern over potential threats to his life following comments made by Vice President Sara Duterte about assassination plots. In response, security measures are being tightened, and an investigation into Duterte's statements is underway.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos has expressed grave concern over what he described as "troubling" threats to his safety. This declaration comes in the wake of comments made by Vice President Sara Duterte, who mentioned discussing potential assassination plans if harm came to her.

President Marcos emphasized that these "criminal plans" should not be ignored. Although he refrained from directly naming Duterte in his video message, he called for vigilance against such threats.

In response to the situation, security agencies have announced an increase in their protocols and have launched an investigation into the vice president's statements. The vice president's office has confirmed receipt of a Reuters request for comment on the matter.

