Vice President to Grace 'Mahanatya': A Grand Spectacle Celebrating Emperor Vikramaditya

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will attend 'Mahanatya', a grand cultural event depicting the life of Samrat Vikramaditya, at Red Fort, New Delhi on April 12, 2025. The event will see attendance from various dignitaries, celebrating the emperor's legacy of valor and patronage to arts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 15:05 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to attend 'Mahanatya', an extravagant cultural production portraying the illustrious life of the legendary Samrat Vikramaditya. The event will take place on April 12, 2025, at Madhavdas Park, part of the historic Red Fort complex in New Delhi, according to an official release.

'Mahanatya' promises to be a dazzling theatrical experience, vividly bringing to life the epic story of Samrat Vikramaditya. Known as the iconic emperor of Ujjain, Vikramaditya is celebrated for his courage, dedication to justice, and his influential patronage of the arts and education.

In attendance will be several esteemed figures, including Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel, Governor of Madhya Pradesh; Mohan Yadav, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh; Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture; and Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister of Delhi, marking the occasion's significance. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

