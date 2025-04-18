DMK Criticizes Vice President for Unethical Remarks on Judiciary

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu has taken a strong stance against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar following his comments on the judiciary. Dhankhar criticized the Supreme Court for establishing a timeline for the President to grant assent to bills, describing the judiciary's role as akin to a 'super Parliament.'

The DMK's deputy general secretary, Tiruchi Siva, condemned Dhankhar's remarks, denouncing them as 'unethical.' Siva highlighted the importance of the separation of powers, underscoring that the executive, legislative, and judiciary must act within their distinct domains. He emphasized that the Constitution remains the ultimate authority, as evidenced by the Supreme Court's recent verdict underscoring the limits of constitutional authority.

Dhankhar's comments came in response to the Supreme Court's order which prevents individuals in constitutional positions from indefinitely delaying bills passed by legislatures. He warned against the judiciary's unchecked power, criticizing Article 142 for granting what he termed 'nuclear missile' capabilities to the courts against democratic forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)