DMK Criticizes Vice President for Unethical Remarks on Judiciary
The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has criticized Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for deeming unethical the Supreme Court's decision to set a timeline for presidential assent to state bills. The DMK emphasizes the separation of powers and the supremacy of the Constitution in the face of Dhankhar's controversial remarks.
- Country:
- India
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu has taken a strong stance against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar following his comments on the judiciary. Dhankhar criticized the Supreme Court for establishing a timeline for the President to grant assent to bills, describing the judiciary's role as akin to a 'super Parliament.'
The DMK's deputy general secretary, Tiruchi Siva, condemned Dhankhar's remarks, denouncing them as 'unethical.' Siva highlighted the importance of the separation of powers, underscoring that the executive, legislative, and judiciary must act within their distinct domains. He emphasized that the Constitution remains the ultimate authority, as evidenced by the Supreme Court's recent verdict underscoring the limits of constitutional authority.
Dhankhar's comments came in response to the Supreme Court's order which prevents individuals in constitutional positions from indefinitely delaying bills passed by legislatures. He warned against the judiciary's unchecked power, criticizing Article 142 for granting what he termed 'nuclear missile' capabilities to the courts against democratic forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
One Nation, One Election Bill another subversion of Constitution; We strongly oppose this legislation: Sonia Gandhi at CPP meet.
Waqf bill is brazen assault on Constitution; It's part of BJP's strategy to keep society in state of permanent polarisation: Sonia Gandhi.
Sonia Gandhi Terms Waqf Bill a 'Brazen Assault' on Constitution
Modi govt dragging country into an abyss where Constitution will remain on paper; their intention to demolish it: Sonia Gandhi.
Sonia Gandhi Criticizes Waqf Bill as Assault on Constitution