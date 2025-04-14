Left Menu

Pratt & Whitney Appoints Ashish Saraf as Vice President and Country Head, India

Pratt & Whitney has appointed Ashish Saraf as Vice President and Country Head for India. Saraf, previously from Thales, will lead strategic growth in India. With over 20 years in the industry, Saraf will drive Pratt & Whitney's engineering, supply chain, and digital transformation efforts across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 12:14 IST
Pratt & Whitney Appoints Ashish Saraf as Vice President and Country Head, India
appointment
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, aircraft engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney announced the appointment of Ashish Saraf as Vice President and Country Head for India. The move marks a significant leadership change as the company looks to bolster its strategic growth and transformation in the region.

With a portfolio that includes leading roles at companies such as Thales, Airbus, and a joint venture with Tata-Sikorsky, Saraf brings over two decades of expertise in aerospace and defense. He is tasked with overseeing the engineering, supply chain, operations, and digital transformation projects for Pratt & Whitney in India.

Pratt & Whitney's Chief Digital Officer, Satheeshkumar Kumarasingam, emphasized that the company has invested over $40 million in the past four years in expanding their presence in the Indian market. Saraf's proven experience in profit and loss management and strategic partnerships is expected to significantly contribute to the company's next phase of growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025