Pratt & Whitney Appoints Ashish Saraf as Vice President and Country Head, India

On Monday, aircraft engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney announced the appointment of Ashish Saraf as Vice President and Country Head for India. The move marks a significant leadership change as the company looks to bolster its strategic growth and transformation in the region.

With a portfolio that includes leading roles at companies such as Thales, Airbus, and a joint venture with Tata-Sikorsky, Saraf brings over two decades of expertise in aerospace and defense. He is tasked with overseeing the engineering, supply chain, operations, and digital transformation projects for Pratt & Whitney in India.

Pratt & Whitney's Chief Digital Officer, Satheeshkumar Kumarasingam, emphasized that the company has invested over $40 million in the past four years in expanding their presence in the Indian market. Saraf's proven experience in profit and loss management and strategic partnerships is expected to significantly contribute to the company's next phase of growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)