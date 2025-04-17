Vice President Criticizes Judiciary's Role as 'Super Parliament'

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has raised concerns about the judiciary's expanding role, suggesting that the Supreme Court is overreaching by setting timelines for presidential decisions. He described the court's authority under Article 142 as a 'nuclear missile' against democratic governance.

Dhankhar's comments came in response to a recent Supreme Court effort to impose deadlines on the president for granting assent to certain bills. The vice president argued that this undermines the president's elevated status and challenges the separation of powers intrinsic to democracy.

Highlighting the lack of accountability for the judiciary, Dhankhar stressed the need for clear boundaries between the legislative, executive, and judicial branches to ensure healthy democratic functioning and warned against potential overreach by any institution.

