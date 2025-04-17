Left Menu

Vice President Criticizes Judiciary's Role as 'Super Parliament'

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar voiced concerns over the judiciary setting timelines for presidential decisions, likening the Supreme Court's powers under Article 142 to a 'nuclear missile' threatening democratic forces. He emphasized the principle of separation of powers and questioned the judiciary's accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 16:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dhankhar's comments came in response to a recent Supreme Court effort to impose deadlines on the president for granting assent to certain bills. The vice president argued that this undermines the president's elevated status and challenges the separation of powers intrinsic to democracy.

Highlighting the lack of accountability for the judiciary, Dhankhar stressed the need for clear boundaries between the legislative, executive, and judicial branches to ensure healthy democratic functioning and warned against potential overreach by any institution.

