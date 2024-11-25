Lok Sabha Chaos: Unrest Halts Parliamentary Proceedings

The Lok Sabha faced interruptions on Monday as opposition members' protests led to an adjournment without major business being conducted.

Following the reconvening at noon, members raised concerns over Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal violence and a businessman accused in a US court, prompting further disruptions.

Tuesday will see a special event in Samvidhan Sadan's Central Hall to mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)