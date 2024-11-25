Lok Sabha Chaos: Unrest Halts Parliamentary Proceedings
The Lok Sabha adjourned without conducting much business due to uproar from opposition members. Issues included violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal and allegations against a businessman. Proceedings were adjourned until Wednesday. A special event will be held Tuesday for the Constitution's 75th anniversary celebrations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 12:30 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 12:25 IST
- Country:
- India
The Lok Sabha faced interruptions on Monday as opposition members' protests led to an adjournment without major business being conducted.
Following the reconvening at noon, members raised concerns over Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal violence and a businessman accused in a US court, prompting further disruptions.
Tuesday will see a special event in Samvidhan Sadan's Central Hall to mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Violence Erupts in Samaguri Ahead of Contentious By-Election
Uttar Pradesh Denies Premature Release for Notorious Gangster
Jammu and Kashmir Faces New Wave of Terror: Leaders Condemn Violence
Tensions Surge in Amsterdam Amid Anti-Semitic Violence
Achakzai Urges Accountability and Unity Amid Rising Violence