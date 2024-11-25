Left Menu

Lok Sabha Chaos: Unrest Halts Parliamentary Proceedings

The Lok Sabha adjourned without conducting much business due to uproar from opposition members. Issues included violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal and allegations against a businessman. Proceedings were adjourned until Wednesday. A special event will be held Tuesday for the Constitution's 75th anniversary celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 12:30 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 12:25 IST
The Lok Sabha faced interruptions on Monday as opposition members' protests led to an adjournment without major business being conducted.

Following the reconvening at noon, members raised concerns over Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal violence and a businessman accused in a US court, prompting further disruptions.

Tuesday will see a special event in Samvidhan Sadan's Central Hall to mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

