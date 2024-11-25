Left Menu

Parliamentary Debate Intensified Over Sambhal Violence

In response to recent violence in Sambhal over an ASI survey at a historic mosque, Samajwadi Party and Congress MPs have called for a parliamentary debate blaming the BJP for escalating tensions. Security has been heightened in the area as authorities work to restore peace and prevent further unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 12:44 IST
Parliamentary Debate Intensified Over Sambhal Violence
SP MP Dharmendra Yadav (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of violent clashes in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, following an ASI survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid, there is an escalating political response. Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav announced intentions to discuss the incident during Parliament's winter session, contingent on the Speaker's approval.

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, criticized the BJP government, alleging it exacerbated communal tensions. He attributed the chaos, which claimed multiple lives, directly to the party's handling of the situation, proclaiming its actions as 'insensitive.'

Following the unrest, DIG Muniraj G confirmed four fatalities and noted law enforcement measures, including the filing of four FIRs. With increased police presence, the Sambhal district has restricted unauthorized entry, as a continued effort to maintain peace and order amid the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024