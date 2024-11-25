Parliamentary Debate Intensified Over Sambhal Violence

In the aftermath of violent clashes in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, following an ASI survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid, there is an escalating political response. Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav announced intentions to discuss the incident during Parliament's winter session, contingent on the Speaker's approval.

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, criticized the BJP government, alleging it exacerbated communal tensions. He attributed the chaos, which claimed multiple lives, directly to the party's handling of the situation, proclaiming its actions as 'insensitive.'

Following the unrest, DIG Muniraj G confirmed four fatalities and noted law enforcement measures, including the filing of four FIRs. With increased police presence, the Sambhal district has restricted unauthorized entry, as a continued effort to maintain peace and order amid the ongoing investigation.

