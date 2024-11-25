Parliamentary Debate Intensified Over Sambhal Violence
In response to recent violence in Sambhal over an ASI survey at a historic mosque, Samajwadi Party and Congress MPs have called for a parliamentary debate blaming the BJP for escalating tensions. Security has been heightened in the area as authorities work to restore peace and prevent further unrest.
- Country:
- India
In the aftermath of violent clashes in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, following an ASI survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid, there is an escalating political response. Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav announced intentions to discuss the incident during Parliament's winter session, contingent on the Speaker's approval.
Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, criticized the BJP government, alleging it exacerbated communal tensions. He attributed the chaos, which claimed multiple lives, directly to the party's handling of the situation, proclaiming its actions as 'insensitive.'
Following the unrest, DIG Muniraj G confirmed four fatalities and noted law enforcement measures, including the filing of four FIRs. With increased police presence, the Sambhal district has restricted unauthorized entry, as a continued effort to maintain peace and order amid the ongoing investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Can Uddhav Thackeray request Rahul Gandhi to speak two good words about Veer Savarkar: Amit Shah in Mumbai.
Amit Shah Criticizes Rahul Gandhi and Congress for Disrespecting Savarkar
Modi, Shah, Adani, Ambani running country; Rahul Gandhi, I trying to save Constitution, democracy: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Palamu.
Even four generations of Rahul Gandhi cannot restore Article 370 in J-K: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Jharkhand's Tamar.
Jairam Ramesh Defends Rahul Gandhi Amid BJP's Allegations